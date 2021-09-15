Schlam welcomes newest board member David Hazlett

Schlam has appointed a new member to its board of directors, David Haslett, to drive sustainable strategy across the company’s mining products and services.

Hazlett previously worked for nine years as the president and chief executive officer of CR Mining (formerly CQMS Razer) where he capably expanded the company’s product line in an international capacity.

Schlam board chair Colin Bell expressed his satisfaction with Hazlett’s addition to the board.

“We are delighted to have someone with David’s professional and executive experience join our Board of Directors,” Bell said.

“He has a track record for successfully leading companies into new markets and delivering long-term earnings growth and has been successful in transforming companies and creating enterprise value.”

Hazlett also acted as executive chairman at CR Mining after the company was sold, supporting the new owners into management roles.

Hazlett has also achieved success in a number of roles across various sectors including healthcare, digital technology, consumer appliances, building materials and services, energy efficiency, and household consumables.

Hazlett said he looked forward to the opportunity at Schlam.

“I’m excited to be joining Schlam at this time. I see the huge potential within the company driven by a sustainable strategy, great people and an ideology and purpose, which drives excellence in every corner of the business,” Hazlett said.