Save time and money with Bend-tech’s OEM replacement parts

Excavators such as the Hitachi EX3600 require fenders, guards and travel motor covers to protect critical components and the inner structure of the machine.

Due to the harsh nature of operation, these external guards are exposed and prone to extensive damage which requires costly replacement and maintenance on a regular basis.

This doesn’t take into account the exponential costs associated with a downed machine which is not producing, which can be up to $1.5 million in lost production per day.

These costs are extremely significant especially when fenders and covers are needing replacement on a monthly basis at some sites. When damage of this nature is occurring so regularly profitability and reputation can take a serious hit.

Often the damage cannot be avoided due to the manner in which the machines operate and the environmental factors involved in the operation. This headache for maintenance planners is worsened by the long turnaround times of large OEM suppliers for some parts, which can often be three months or more.

This is why it is critical to employ an economical system whereby machine parts are ready to be replaced as soon as the damage occurs.

The above-ground parts team at Bend-tech are solely focused on ensuring a site’s machine downtime is kept to an absolute minimum. The company stocks a range of OEM replacement parts including fenders, guards, travel motor covers, handrails and more.

All of Bend-tech’s products are constructed to the highest of standards and being a local business based in Perth, the company provides a far more personal approach.

Benefits of choosing Bend-tech:

Bend-tech holds stock of the parts in Australia ready for immediate dispatch

Products are made in Australia to OEM standards and better

Quickest turnaround times

Agile in Bend-tech’s approach with in-house design team to amend and improve any designs

Dedicated research and development, design, engineering and fabrication team exclusively to above-ground parts

Minimise expensive downtime

Bend-tech’s specialist team are constantly heading out to site to discuss requirements and build a system where operations can run as efficiently as possible with minimal risk of downtime.

If you would like more information on Bend-tech’s above-ground parts range, contact the team to discuss improving your operation today. Head here to make contact.