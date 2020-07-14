Saracen suspends operations following incident

Saracen Mineral Holdings has confirmed that a “serious incident” occurred at the Dervish gold mine in Western Australia yesterday.

The gold miner stated in an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announcement that it appeared an underground worker “fell from a height” after launching a full investigation.

The Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) sent representatives to the site to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Saracen has suspended operations at the Carosue Dam project where the Dervish underground mine is, and has entered a trading halt, which is anticipated to last until at least Wednesday.

According to ABC Perth, the condition of the worker is not yet known.

Saracen purchased the Carosue Dam operations from St Barbara in 2006 before starting production at the Western Australian site in 2010.

Combined with Saracen’s other major project in Western Australia, the Thunderbox mine, Carosue Dam helped contribute to the company’s record gold production of 355,000 ounces for the 2019 financial year.