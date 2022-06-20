Sandvik warehouse rated sustainable world leader

Sandvik’s new warehouse at Roe Highway Logistics Park (ROE) in Western Australia is the first industrial facility in the state to be declared 6-Star Green Star by the Green Building Council of Australia.

The 6-Star rating represents ‘world leadership’ in environmentally sustainable building practices and the internationally recognised environmental rating aligns with Sandvik’s global commitment to using engineering and innovation to make the shift towards more sustainable business.

A 6-star rating is reserved for highly efficient buildings that meet strict environmental and social issues while contributing to the community.

Sandvik’s investment in the new facility, including ensuring it’s truly sustainable, signals its ongoing commitment to the Australian mining and construction equipment market. It comprises a 10,500 sqm warehouse, 500 sqm two-level office, and a 220 sqm dock office with 3615 sqm super awning.

ROE is a strategically located 72-hectare industrial park delivered by leading WA developer Hesperia, with Sandvik’s Lot 53 warehouse built by Q Design and Construct.

The sustainability innovations within the facility include the first use of low carbon concrete in a warehouse in Western Australia; 100kV solar generation with 67Kwh battery storage; a dual electric vehicle charging station; energy-efficient lighting; and a dedicated rainwater harvesting system.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions Australia and New Zealand vice-president Wayne Scrivens said integrating sustainability into the company’s business model and ways of working creates value for all its stakeholders: customers, employees, shareholders, as well as the broader community.

“We take a holistic approach by including the entire value chain into our sustainability agenda. Our main contribution to sustainability is through our products and we work together with our customers and suppliers for more productive, safer and more sustainable solutions,” he said.

Sandvik has committed to targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), consistent with the Paris Agreement, with a 50 per cent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

The move to a state-of-the-art warehouse has also enabled Sandvik to implement wide-ranging technological and operational improvements to further support its Australian customers and achieve its sustainability goals: consolidating storage; improving storage density with vertical storage machines; installing conveyors to reduce materials handling equipment (MHE), and an all battery MHE fleet that can be charged from the solar generation at the site.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2021, sales were approximately 41.4 billion SEK with about 15,500 employees.