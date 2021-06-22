Sandvik relocates to new Perth warehouse

Sandvik has signed a long-term lease to build a state-of-the-art warehouse in Perth to consolidate its operations within the city.

The company stated that relocating its warehousing and workshop operations to Roe Highway Logistics Park will enhance its services for its Western Australian customers.

Sandvik logistics operations manager in Asia Pacific, Niels Reuvers, said the purpose-built design of the warehouse will provide operational efficiencies and ensure Sandvik remains compliant with its Australian Truster Trader accreditation.

“We are aiming to streamline our operations through just-in-time delivery, faster in-bound processing and a higher level of dispatch accuracy due to warehouse automation,” he said.

“In addition, we are introducing new battery technology for the site and our materials handling system to make better use of the solar power we will be generating.”

The warehouse is in close proximity to Perth Airport, transport providers and local customers, which are some of the factors that attracted Sandvik to Roe Highway Logistics Park.

“Positioning the warehouse and workshop alongside one another will increase internal synergies, alignment and cross-functional collaboration – providing the best support to all of our Australian customers,” Reuvers said.

“The additional capacity will support the growing demand for around-the-clock service, qualified engineers and genuine parts on demand.”

The workshop is expected to be completed in September, while the warehouse will be commissioned early next year.

Sandvik sustainable business, marketing and communications manager in Asia Pacific, Kate Bills, said the warehouse will also help Sandvik commit to its sustainability goals.

“We’re aiming to halve our CO2 footprint by 2030, so the new warehouse incorporates state-of-the-art design elements to help us achieve this such as solar panels, green concrete and the use of low carbon building materials,” she said.

“For Sandvik, as an engineering company with a strong base in research and development, sustainability is a major business opportunity.

“When we develop more efficient, safer and more environmentally sound solutions, we take an important step alongside our customers and suppliers towards a more sustainable future.

“We’re excited to position ourselves at the Roe Highway Logistics Park, which will achieve carbon neutrality on development, making it Perth’s leading sustainable industrial estate.”