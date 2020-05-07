Sandvik launches Peak Screening solution

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has unveiled its Peak Screening solution for mining and quarrying operations, which can be customised for site-specific requirements.

The Peak Screening solution combines screens, screen media, aftermarket parts and services and warranty plans into a full package that can be customised to suit each site’s unique operations.

Another bonus of the Peak Screening package includes full support from Sandvik’s product and maintenance specialists who ensure all parts of the Peak Screening solution work seamlessly.

“Peak Screening shows our understanding of customers’ productivity needs, and commitment to solving their challenges in innovative, industry-first ways,” said Sandvik vice president lifecycle service crushing and screening Mats Dahlberg.

“We want to help customers benefit from the competitive advantage Peak Screening can provide, while establishing it as the defining screening performance standard of our industry.”

The company also introduced three new ranges of modular screens, which boast increased versatility, reliability and safety benefits.

Designed to maximise the productivity during screening operations, the new Sandvik screens feature a maintenance friendly design and include products such as the WX6500 tensioned rubber screening media — a Sandvik exclusive.

Sandvik state the WX6500 has a 15 times longer wear life than standard wire mesh while maintaining the same amount of screening accuracy.

A reliability and performance package is offered with Sandvik’s screens, which includes a two years’ extended equipment warranty, regular inspections, maintenance recommendations, troubleshooting and performance analysis to prevent breakdowns and set service intervals.