Sandvik launches new longhole drill for slot raising applications

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has launched an automation-ready, underground in-the-hole (ITH) longhole drill, the DU412i.

The DU412i is suited for a wide range of ITH applications, including production drilling, service support and mechanised slot raising. The DU412i is suited for a wide range of ITH applications.

It is Sandvik’s first fully automated ITH longhole drill and introduces mechanised pipe handling in V–30 slot raising applications.

Fitted with an onboard booster and a drilling module for fan or parallel 90-216 millimetre diameter longhole drilling, using 3 inch to 8 inch ITH hammers.

It is also equipped with the V-30 head, providing mechanised reaming of 30 inch diameter slot raises.

The DU412i is available with high capacity onboard boosters and hammer pressure up to 28 bar, which ensures higher penetration rates, drilling capacity and supports hammers up to 8 inch at 24 bar pressure.

It has automation packages for repeating drilling cycles with speed and precision, which means one operator can supervise multiple units, improving drill safety and productivity.

Another feature of the DU412i is the radio-remote tramming, which can be used on either diesel power or the electric power pack.

This gives the operator excellent visibility of the work area to safely tram the unit between fans and set it up very precisely without being in the operation area.

For enhanced safety, the DU412i features falling object protection structures (FOPS) and rollover protection structure (ROPS) on the cabin.

The cabin is also designed with comfort in mind, offering a spacious environment with increased visibility and low sound pressure level during drilling.

The layout of the carrier allows ground access to all service points, while swing-out frames offer ease of access to other components and safety in service.