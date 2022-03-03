Sandvik introduces new Toro loader

Sandvik has added a new loader to its family, the Toro LH307, featuring a multitude of design updates and new options including carrying more tonnes than its predecessor Sandvik LH307.

The Toro LH307 loader from Sandvik enters the market with an increased nominal payload capacity; the former 6.7-tonne loader now carries seven tonnes when equipped with the standard 3m3 bare lip bucket.

The loader has been designed for use with AutoMine, Sandvik’s advanced mining automation system for increased safety, productivity and reduced cost.

AutoMine integration can be achieved by ordering an optional on-board package for the new loader for immediate autonomous use, or by selecting the automation readiness option, allowing easy retrofitting of AutoMine later in the loader’s lifetime.

Sandvik OptiMine is also an option that delivers descriptive and predictive insights to improve operations and data analytics.

As part of upgrading the seven-tonne loader, specific attention has been applied to its digitalisation readiness, with Sandvik utilising control system upgrades, including a seven-inch touch screen colour display for the operator as standard.

Among the new options for the Toro LH307 for improved productivity is a Sandvik integrated weighing system IWS and traction control, both already available for the larger Sandvik loaders.

The integrated weighing system measures the payload when lifting the boom, as well as the number of buckets filled during a shift, and records the results to My Sandvik Digital Services Knowledge Box.

Payload monitoring assists in maximising productivity by optimising loads, reducing overloading and helping to identify training needs.

The traction control system reduces wheel slippage when penetrating to the muck pile and filling the bucket, extending tire lifetime and decreasing rubber waste.