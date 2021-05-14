Sandvik expands rock processing solutions division

Sandvik has acquired South African-based manufacturer Kwatani, extending its rock processing solutions division, which formed in early 2021.

Kwatani will bring screens, feeders, fine separators, drives and services to Sandvik’s range, while also strengthening Sandvik’s presence in Africa.

Sandvik president and chief executive officer Stefan Widing said the deal was another step in the growth of the Swedish multinational.

“I am pleased that we are continuing to execute on our strategy to grow through acquisitions and at the same time strengthening our position in rock processing. I look forward to welcome Kwatani to our Group,” Widing said.

Kwatani employs around 150 workers and saw around $27 million in revenue for 2020.

President of Sandvik’s rock processing solutions division Anders Svensson said Kwatani’s extensive range will be a great addition to Sandvik’s products.

“Kwatani’s offering of large vibrating screens and feeders for the mining industry is in line with our strategy to strengthen our capabilities in comminution and will be a good complement to Sandvik’s strong competence and experience within stationary crushing and screening. This will further accelerate our growth within rock processing”, Svensson said.

Sandvik expected the deal to be finalised in the final quarter of 2021, dependent on the relevant approvals.

This will mark the first of Sandvik’s acquisitions for the rock processing division.

The South African business was formed in 2015 when Joest, an importer of German parts, partnered with Vhatsila Holdings to become Joest Kwatani.

In 2016, the company dropped Joest from its name and became Kwatani to reflect its African heritage. It has since expanded to supply equipment to mining operations across Australia, North America, Asia and Europe.