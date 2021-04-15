Sandvik DT923i jumbo boasts on IT success

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has released a new tunnelling jumbo, the DT923i, for high power face drilling in tunnel and cavern excavations.

The DT923i features two electro-hydraulic booms, computer-controlled rig’s automatic drilling functions and operator-controlled boom positioning.

This makes the i-series jumbo ideal for fully-automated face drilling.

The design of its SB110i booms, meanwhile, are based on Sandvik’s stiff square shape boom technology, providing up to 62 per cent more side coverage while operators benefit from a fully proportional boom control.

Combined with Sandvik’s new RD5 series high frequency rock drills and rock tools, the booms enable the DT923i to perform accurate, high speed drilling.

The RD5 series rock drills are a result of Sandvik’s latest developments in information technology (IT) solutions.

They boast themselves on fast and automatic rod handling, strengthening the ergonomic cab and powerful yet economic carrier that come with the DT923i.

Sandvik ensures the cabin will be comfortable for operators and has optimised filtration to minimise dust inside.

The tunnelling jumbo was trialled at a subway extension project in Stockholm, Sweden, for the first three months of this year.

“The rig has an innovative new IT solution that streamlines and automates the drilling process,” Subterra’s assistant project manager for Arbetstunneln (Working Tunnel), Mattias Widenbrant, said.

“The new improved cabin creates a safer, cleaner working environment that is designed to reduce noise, keep dust out and optimise the viewing angle.

“All in all, it’s an innovative rig that enables us to work more flexibly and efficiently.”