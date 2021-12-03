Sandvik creates Digital Mining division with Deswik

Sandvik has agreed to acquire Deswik for digital mine planning software and announced a new Digital Mining Technologies business area within its Mining and Rock Solutions business.

Deswik is an Australian developer of mobile applications to enable more efficient mining operations.

The developer has a high-quality customer base with more than 10,000 current licenses and will go a long way to secure Sandvik’s growth in the digital space.

Sandvik president and chief executive officer Stefan Widing said the company’s horizons were growing rapidly.

“I am very pleased that we continue to execute on our shift to growth strategy, and continue to broaden our offering with digital solutions that increase productivity in the customer’s value chain,” Widing said.

“This complementary acquisition and our new Digital Mining Technologies division will strengthen our digital offering and enable us to provide customers a more comprehensive suite of technologies.”

Deswik’s core offering includes computerised 3D mine design, scheduling, operations planning, mining data management and geological mapping.

The company also provides consultancy services on mine planning, scoping, and software implementation and training.

Sandvik president of Mining and Rock Solutions Henrik Ager said there was no better acquisition in this area of digital mining.

“Deswik’s second to none software suite combined with Sandvik’s digital and automation offering creates a clear world leader in digital solutions for the mining industry,” Ager said.

“Combining Deswik’s skills in mine planning and scheduling with our equipment and automation expertise will open new opportunities for optimising our customers’ mining value chain.”

Deswik will form part of Sandvik’s new Digital Mining Technologies division, joining Sandvik’s Mining and Rock Solutions automation solutions and the Newtrax telemetry and collision avoidance solutions.

Sandvik acquired Newtrax in April, 2019, to combine with Sandvik’s OptiMine technology.

Deswik is headquartered in Brisbane and has roughly 300 employees in 14 offices across 10 countries.