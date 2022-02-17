Sandvik brings AutoMine to surface

Sandvik’s AutoMine Surface Drilling solution will be implemented at an Australian mine in collaboration with existing Sandvik Leopard DI650i down-the-hole drill rigs on site.

The leading mining services provider aims to increase efficiency and build on the current high levels of safety at the operation.

The AutoMine system allows a single operator to control up to three rigs simultaneously from the safety of a trailer, van or remote-control room.

Automation is playing an increasingly important role in boosting mine productivity and improving working conditions.

The AutoMine system will ensure operator safety, with reduced noise, dust and vibration by removing the operator from the hazardous environment, whilst the consistent output will ensure increased efficiency with accurate drilling for easier blasting and improved fragmentation.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions business development manager for digitalisation Andy Garbett said AutoMine for Surface provides a wide range of features to enhance drill performance at the mine site.

“The contractors’ willingness to embrace new technologies is one of the reasons they are so successful,” Garbett said.

“AutoMine’s onboard functions will enable the rigs on site to work autonomously, while the operator monitors the fleet.

“AutoMine has been proven over many years in Sandvik’s products for underground mines, where it has operated in extremely harsh environments.”

The AutoMine product group is for autonomous and remotely operated mobile equipment, including AutoMine Underground and AutoMine Surface Drilling.

The product group is continuously evolving with intelligent functionalities and support for different types of machinery, allowing customers to scale up automation at their own pace.

Sandvik provides dedicated AutoMine surface drilling solutions for both boom drills and rotary drills.