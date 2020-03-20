Sandfire resumes steady operations despite uncertainty over guidance

Sandfire Resources has continued full capacity operation at the DeGrussa mine in Western Australia during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mining, processing and concentrate sales are in line with previously announced guidance.

Sandfire states it is committed to work in line with the health department’s advice while maintaining its operating capacity.

The company plans to continue monitoring the potential impact of coronavirus on its operations, including the health and safety of its workforce and contractors.

“Given that Sandfire, in common with many other companies, is operating in a time of heightened business risk, the company is not currently in a position to reliably measure or accurately predict the impact that this pandemic may have on future production and costs at DeGrussa, or on the timing of decisions and the delivery of our development pipeline at Tshukudu and Black Butte,” Sandfire stated.

“Accordingly, investors and market participants should exercise caution in relying upon any previous guidance on these matters published by the company. Sandfire will continue to update the market as necessary.”

Sandfire has continued studies on the optimisation of the proposed T3 copper-silver mine development at the Tshukudu project in Botswana, southern Africa.

It also stays on course with approval processes at the Black Butte copper project in the United States ahead of securing the mine’s operating permit.

“The health and wellbeing of our people, contractors and stakeholders is of paramount importance to Sandfire, and the company has implemented, and will continue to proactively implement, protocols to minimise the potential transmission of COVID-19,” Sandfire stated.