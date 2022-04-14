RPMGlobal updates ShiftManager

RPMGlobal has upgraded ShiftManager with an array of new functions designed to enhance communication and collaboration across mining operations.

The latest version of the planning and task management software comes with the ShiftManager Mobile feature, which has been upgraded to take full advantage of the functional and architectural changes within this new release.

The user interface has been overhauled, and users can quickly notify their colleagues if a task they are working on will influence other processes within an operation.

The upgraded ShiftManager assists maintenance teams to better organise their priorities and communication with equipment owners, with notifications sent to the latter once a maintenance request for their equipment has been initiated.

Another improvement allows for fully configurable and site-specific auditing of all tasks and changes.

ShiftManager Mobile is key to the solution’s functionality and can be accessed by both Apple and Android users.

Rather than reverting to a desktop or a web browser on a phone, users can harness the architecture of a modern mobile platform to quickly update progress of tasks or checklists, update shift notes including safety issues and even add attachments such as photos.

This release also provides users capability to sign off a shift.

Reporting has also been upgraded with the introduction of a Power BI reporting data model from Microsoft. Users have the ability to build reports and dashboards to improve decision-making and analyse results, which can be updated in real-time.

RPMGlobal head of product strategy David Batkin said ShiftManager is not only ideal for practicality, but also compliance.

“ShiftManager takes the disparate plans used across an operation and brings it all into a single digital platform. When you digitise the whiteboards, print outs and sticky notes and combine several isolated plans into a single solution that everyone can access, you see immense compliance improvements straight away,” he said.

“Collaboration and ensuring everyone is on the same page is an issue that is not unique to mining with many industries struggling with achieving optimal collaboration. ShiftManager allows your entire workforce to access the same digital plan and when everyone is working with the same goal in mind, great things happen.”