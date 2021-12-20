RPMGlobal strengthens mine plan software suite

RPMGlobal (RPM) has continued to expand its software suite with the acquisition of three more mine plan optimisation products in partnership with Canadian research partner MIRARCO.

The three-year collaborative research partnership with MIRARCO (Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation, and Applied Research Corporation) saw RPM take control of the Advanced Valuation module (AVM), the GeoSequencing module (GSM), and the Ventilation Constraint module (VCM).

The three additions to RPM’s design and scheduling product suites will strengthen its schedule optimisation tool (SOT) and complement its Attain and Surface SOT products acquired in mid-2020.

RPM chief executive officer and managing director Richard Mathews said it was a strong partnership that led to the growth of RPM’s portfolio.

“We are very proud that MIRARCO continues to place their trust in RPM to further develop and commercialise these important optimisation programs,” Mathews said.

AVM optimises mine plans based on a balance of product prices and ore grades over the life of the mine, maximising the net present value (NPV) of an operation.

GSM produces mine plans based on ideal stope sequencing constraints and optimises the NPV based on geotechnical factors.

VCM optimises the NPV based on ventilation constraints by automatically generating airflow-based constraints on the equipment for each ventilation district in an underground mine.

Mathews detailed how the new technologies will benefit RPM and its customers.

“This acquisition is strategically important for two reasons. Firstly, it further supports our commitment to delivering real innovation to the industry through the ongoing investment and collaboration with the leading minds within key research and development institutes such as MIRARCO,” Mathews said.

“Secondly, it continues our commitment to owning and further investing in the development of innovative strategic mine optimisation solutions particularly for our underground mining clients.”

MIRARCO is a not-for-profit research arm from Laurentian University, Canada’s mining university, which formed in 1998.

MIRARCO interim president and chief executive officer Nadia Mykytczuk said RPM was well equipped to take this technology to the world.

“RPM’s global reach and drive to deliver innovative technology solutions for the mining industry make them a perfect industry partner for MIRARCO,” she said.

“We are looking forward to building on our already strong partnership and collaboration with RPM over the next three years and beyond.”