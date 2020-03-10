RPMGlobal helps miners unlock further value with TALPAC-3D

RPMGlobal has launched the Truck and Loader Productivity and Cost calculator, or TALPAC-3D truck haulage simulation software, to offer increased functionality and sophistication.

TALPAC-3D features a gaming-inspired 3D user interface (UI), which makes it easier and more efficient to import data, view results and make changes to models, enabling user to optimise haulage routes and equipment selection.

It is based on RPMGlobal’s existing TALPAC model, which has been trusted by the mining industry, contractors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for more than 40 years.

The TALPAC-3D upgrade brings the technology up to date with RPMGlobal’s intelligent simulation suite, such as discrete event simulation (DES) solution HAULSIM.

New features include a fleet planner and cycle time analysis tool that works across the network.

RPMGlobal chief executive officer Richard Mathews said the TALPAC-3D solution is reflective of the company’s commitment to taking its clients’ feedback onboard and evolving with the industry.

“We realised there was a need for an innovative simulation solution providing the reliable engine of TALPAC but encompassing a fresh, modern UI that was scalable,” Mathews said.

“The industry’s adoption of TALPAC continued to grow and it was used by miners all over the globe to help them calculate the ideal size of their fleet and understand which machines and sizes of equipment are most compatible.

“As a modern software package, TALPAC-3D makes that work easier than ever before, enabling end-users to rapidly achieve the next level of productivity.

“The ability to effectively evaluate and model the efficiency, productivity and economics of a mining fleet is critical to reducing operational costs and maximising value.”

RPMGlobal’s extensive suite of simulation offerings are designed to suit the needs of every mining company or OEM, regardless of its operational size.

All supported TALPAC users will get the TALPAC-3D free of charge.