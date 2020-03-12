Roy Hill operates Verton’s Everest system during shutdown

Roy Hill has purchased Verton Australia’s remote-controlled load orientation systems to improve safety in crane operations.

The Everest 6 and R5 models, can manage loads of up to 20 tonnes and five tonnes respectively, while eliminating the need for human held taglines.

Roy Hill used the Everest system during a recent mine shutdown when replacing an 18-tonne transformer.

“The Everest responded perfectly in smooth rotation with the load on the hook without causing the crane rope to twist and there was no need for taglines during the lift, so Roy Hill was able to keep the riggers out of the line of fire during lifting operations,” Verton chief executive Trevor Bourne said.

“We are delighted to be providing the Everest series for Roy Hill and it’s a significant milestone for the company to be involved in such a huge project.

“(The system) provides unprecedented safety for crane operations as it eliminates the need for tag line use and associated workloads. Workers will no longer be near or under moving loads thanks to the Everest Series.”

Roy Hill also invested in operational safety by supporting a research on the risk of musculoskeletal injuries in resource industry workers last year.

The Roy Hill iron ore mine, rail and port operation in the Pilbara, Western Australia has a capacity of 55 million tonnes per year.