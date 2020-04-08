Roy Hill, MinRes award contracts to Swift

Swift Media has secured three contract wins with a combined value of more than $2 million, two of which were awarded by Roy Hill and Mineral Resources.

Roy Hill elected to extend Swift’s services for 12 additional months, signalling the continuation of Swift’s provision of communications and entertainment services to Roy Hill’s mine village in Western Australia.

Western Australian-based Mineral Resources also contracted Swift for the provision of Pay TV content, adhoc support and maintenance services at five of its remote accommodation sites.

Under the two-year agreement, Swift will provide content to rooms and wet mess areas in the remote sites.

Additionally, Swift has been appointed to provide television services, WiFi internet, movies and 24/7 support to a quarantine camp.

The first phase of the contract covers around 780 rooms with an upfront and ongoing revenue component.

“We are delighted to convert these three, important new contract wins from our growing pipeline of opportunities,” Swift chief executive Pippa Leary said.

“Having streamlined Swift to focus on our core verticals, these appointments demonstrate our compelling value proposition and ability to leverage our market leading position to drive growth.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver outstanding results.”