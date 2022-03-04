Roy Hill gets Swift entertainment

Roy Hill has entered into a $3.5 million three-year agreement with Swift to deploy its proprietary engagement, entertainment and communication solution at its mining village in Western Australia.

Swift’s flagship product, Swift Access, will allow workers based at the Roy Hill mine permanent village to cast streaming services from their mobile devices to their TVs, all while maintaining user privacy and offering smart device setup and management to improve efficiencies for facility staff.

Swift Access will be installed in 2374 accommodation rooms, 17 executive rooms and 20 common areas, and a new Village WiFi Network will be installed for the accommodation rooms and the common areas.

“For the past eight years, Roy Hill and Swift have enjoyed a strong partnership based on the mutual values of innovation and high-performance outcomes,” Swift chief executive officer Brian Mangano said.

“This latest collaboration is a natural step in Swift’s mission to assist Roy Hill in providing an outstanding workplace experience.

“We are excited by a continued Swift, Roy Hill partnership and look forward to working together to create new innovative solutions to the challenges of the FIFO (fly-in fly-out) lifestyle.”

Swift Access will also provide workers with a full content library including first release movies and sector-specific mental health and Indigenous education resources.

The facility managers will be able to upload and distribute site information such as inductions, health and safety messages and more, directly to the TVs across the site.

The three-year contract has two 12-month extension options, and the total contract value of $3.5 million can increase if there is additional room usage.