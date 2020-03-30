Roy Hill expands fleet with third Pentium Hydro rig

Roy Hill Iron Ore plans to deploy the eighth rig for its company fleet at the Pilbara mine, Western Australia through an additional purchase order to Vysarn.

This mobilises a third rig from Vysarn subsidiary Pentium Hydro under the existing general works contract with Roy Hill.

Vysarn expects to complete the order within four to five months of mobilisation, followed by Pentium mobilising to site by the end of next month.

Its second purchase order was estimated at an approximate value of $1.3 million.

Roy Hill awarded Vysarn with the general works contract in November last year, rendering Pentium responsible for dual rotary and reverse circulation bore drilling services, minor civil earthworks or rotary air and conventional drilling services.

Vysarn acquired Pentium’s drilling assets in August 2019.

Roy Hill is a 55 million tonne per year iron ore mining, rail and port operation.