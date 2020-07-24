Roy Hill contracts Bis for site haulage

Roy Hill has awarded a major contract to Bis for off-road bulk load and haul and site services at its iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Bis will mobilise to the Pilbara site shortly, according to a statement, with the contract starting in September this year.

The contractor stated that the win was a credit to its safety record, zero harm approach and innovation culture.

“Bis has more than a century of experience in mine site haulage, and we are thrilled to welcome Roy Hill as an important customer,” Bis chief executive Brad Rogers said.

“This award highlights Bis’ strong reputation and capability across mining projects in Australia and Indonesia.

“We look forward to building strong relationships with the Roy Hill team and supporting their iron ore operation, and delivering the contract efficiently and safely.”

Roy Hill is a $US10 billion ($14.1 billion) iron ore operation with a production capacity of 55 million tonnes of ore per year.

It is owned by Hancock Prospecting (70 per cent), Marubeni Corporation (15 per cent), POSCO (12.5 per cent) and China Steel Corporation (2.5 per cent).