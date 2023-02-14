Roy Hill continues its autonomous switch

Roy Hill will benefit from full commercialisation of ASI Mining’s autonomous haulage system (AHS).

The announcement comes after the news that Roy Hill will make moves to become the world’s biggest autonomous mine.

Roy Hill plans to convert its entire mining fleet of 96 trucks to autonomous operation using ASI Mining’s Mobius-based AHS combined with support from Epiroc.

ASI’s traffic management system (TMS) was used in the product verification phase at Roy Hill and the full integration with Wenco, the fleet management system (FMS) is now underway.

Roy Hill will then move on to the expansion phase to convert and operate the truck models under Mobius.

With 96 haul trucks, this will be the largest AHS fleet in the world.

“Successful completion of this verification phase has enabled ASI Mining to fully validate the overall performance capability and operational safety of its system and establish the full level of related field services for deployment and support of its AHS product,” the company said in a statement.

“The Roy Hill AHS Project will focus on safe and highly productive operations and will leverage ASI’s Mobius to achieve an integration platform which can continue to scale for future applications.

“The commercialisation of AHS will now also enable bringing these other autonomous applications to market.”