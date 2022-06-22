Rox Resources happy to say Grace

More high grade gold results have been registered at the Grace deposit within the Youanmi Gold Project near Mt Magnet, Western Australia, owned by Rox Resources in conjunction with joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation.

Rox managing director Alex Passmore said the figures demonstrated continuity of the mineralisation, reconciled well with the resource model and further de-risked the Grace area.

“Reverse circulation drilling at Grace down to a minimum 40 metres vertical depth on a closely-spaced drill pattern has further delineated high-grade, free milling mineralisation close to the surface adjacent to historic mining operations,” he said.

“As part of development planning for the Youanmi Gold Project, we are looking at early development and cash flow generating opportunities, including the Grace area where deposition starts from surface.”

Passmore said Grace – discovered by Rox in 2019 – presented as a potential opportunity for early open pit mining followed by eventual establishment of a portal at the base of the pit and underground development.

Metallurgical testing of both oxide and fresh reverse circulation samples from the Grace deposit confirmed excellent recoveries of up to 99.8 per cent through conventional processing methods.

Additional work completed includes:

Removal of caprock

Completion of dozer ripping trial to establish free dig status at the top 50 metres;

Trench sampling

Detailed geotechnical analysis

Waste rock characterisation

Passmore said the company would continue its approach of simultaneously exploring and conducting mining studies.

Ongoing and planned activities at Youanmi include: