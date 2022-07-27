RORI raring to go at RTIO

The Western Australian mining and resources sector is using a robot to help deliver the workforce of the future.

RORI provides vital work that aligns with the way operations are constantly looking for ways to solve problems by doing things safer, smarter and cleaner.

With the acronym short for Remote Operated Rescue Initiative, the robot can climb stairs, travel over rocky terrain and fight fires.

Most importantly – and a big part of the reason why RORI exists – it can get close to emergency situations that are too risky for humans to attend and report back in real time.

Rio Tinto Business Partner in Health, Safety and Emergency Services and Safety, Joel Mowday, said RORI was equipped with the obvious firefighting capabilities, but also able to provide real-time data from an incident via in-built gas detection systems, a thermal imaging camera and pan-tilt cameras.

“Real time data from the fire ground enables our emergency responders and business resilience team, who are sitting in a safe location outside the exclusion zone, to make strategic decisions on ways to respond to the fire event,” he said.

“RORI is also well-equipped to respond to ‘hot tyre’ events, which have been a long-standing challenge for industry. Those events have an exclusion zone of 300 metres due to the potential risks associated with that type of fire to our emergency responders.

“There’s no real human response capacity because of that and it often results in significant damage to equipment or total loss of assets due to us not wanting to expose our people to unnecessary risk.

“It’s a problem that’s existed in the industry for an extended period of time and hadn’t been solved…all of a sudden this fit for purpose idea [RORI] pops up that keeps our equipment and assets safe but more importantly keeps our people safe and out of the line of fire.”

RORI, which is currently undergoing field testing at the Greater Brockman site within the Rio Tinto Iron Ore operation, is the result of a collaboration between Rio Tinto, Perth-based fire and emergency response supplier InterFire Agencies and robotics expert BIA5.