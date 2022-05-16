Road seal pledge boost for Agrimin

Agrimin has welcomed the Western Australian State Budget allocation of an additional $100 million, alongside the recently announced $400 million Federal allocation, to completely seal the Tanami Road in Western Australia.

Tanami Road is a key section of Agrimin’s planned trucking route from the Mackay Potash Project to Wyndham Port.

In the Budget, the Western Australian Government announced that it would contribute its 20 per cent share of $100 million towards completely sealing the road to the state’s border, taking total funding to $500 million.

The newly sealed Tanami Road will improve safety, accessibility and flood resilience to better support communities and industries in the north-east of Western Australia.

Main Roads Western Australia has developed plans to seal the first 20km section south of Great Northern Highway near Halls Creek in 2022. Detailed design, ground surveys and approvals are also planned or underway for the following sections.

Agrimin chief executive officer Mark Savich said the funding would support the development of Agrimin’s world-class and long-life Mackay Potash Project, as well as create long- lasting job opportunities for several of Western Australia’s most remote

communities.