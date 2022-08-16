Rio Tinto’s Turquoise Hill takeover bid takes big hit

Rio Tinto’s aspirations to acquire a full stake in Turquoise Hill Resources could be dashed after the Canadian company formally terminated its review of the major miner’s $US2.7 billion ($3.85 billion) proposal.

Turquoise Hill rejected Rio’s offer to buy the 49 per cent stake it did not already own because it feels the bid does not reflect its full and fair value.

Turquoise Hill chair Peter Gillin said on Monday the offer was too low given the long-term value the company believes will come from the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

“Rio Tinto is a valued and trusted shareholder and partner to Turquoise Hill. Although we are ceasing further engagement with respect to Rio Tinto’s proposal, we look forward to continuing our relationship as we work together to realise the full potential of the Oyu Tolgoi project for the benefit of all shareholders, stakeholders and owners,” Gillin said.

Rio Tinto expressed its disappointment at the decision and “continues to believe that the terms of the proposed transaction would deliver compelling value for Turquoise Hill minority shareholders and provide the certainty of an all-cash offer at an attractive premium”.

“Since Rio Tinto made its proposal on 14 March 2022, the average share price performance of Turquoise Hill’s peers has declined 35 per cent in light of a deteriorating and more uncertain external environment,” the company said in a statement.

“Furthermore, Turquoise Hill has disclosed in its latest earnings results that it needs to raise equity proceeds of more than $US1 billion to address its current estimate of funding requirements.”

Rio Tinto chief executive copper Bold Baatar said Rio remains “as committed as ever” to the long-term success of Oyu Tolgoi.

“While we are disappointed by this decision, we will continue to work constructively with the board of Turquoise Hill to advance the Oyu Tolgoi project,” Baatar said.