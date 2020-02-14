Rio Tinto to commercialise aluminium filtration tech with STAS

Rio Tinto is set to partner with French-Canadian company STAS to commercialise the compact filtration technology (ACF) for aluminium cast houses.

The two companies developed the filtration technology during the early 2000s at Rio Tinto’s Arvida Research and Development Centre (ARDC) in Quebec, Canada.

ACF technology is used to manufacture products for critical applications such as high value added aluminium sheets and plates used in can production, potentially eliminating more than 90 per cent of inclusions in liquid aluminium.

Rio Tinto introduced the first prototypes of the technology to the Grande-Baie and Laterrière smelters in Canada, where it has been used for more than a decade.

“We believe the ACF technology has enormous commercial potential for the global aluminium industry,” STAS executive president Louis Bouchard said.

“We are convinced that this partnership will maximise the value it can deliver.”

ARDC casting technology director Claude Dupuis thanked the researchers for their efforts in creating the technology.

“We look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with STAS and other equipment manufacturers in the region,” Dupuis concluded.

The ACF technology will be sold under STAS’ license worldwide.