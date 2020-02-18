Rio Tinto slashes Pilbara shipments outlook

Rio Tinto has restarted the iron ore operations in the Pilbara, Western Australia following the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Damien in Western Australia.

The category 3 cyclone wreaked havoc across the Pilbara region, causing damage to roads, buildings and electrical infrastructure.

The Pilbara region was hammered with 162 millimetres of rainfall at Karratha Airport, which services Rio Tinto’s operations.

All of Rio Tinto’s Pilbara mines were impacted by the cyclone, with the company expecting it will take time for normal operations to resume.

The company’s Pilbara shipments are now expected to decrease from between 330 million tonnes and 343 million tones, to 324 million and 334 million tonnes.

Rio Tinto insisted the company was focussed on keeping disruption to a minimum.

Safety measures will continue throughout Rio Tinto’s Pilbara mines as the company works to fix any damage from the cyclone.

Rio Tinto will also continue to develop mining infrastructure in the Pilbara region, with completion of the $2.6 billion Koodaideri iron ore project slated for the end of 2021.