Rio Tinto drills start turning on West Wits tenement

West Wits Mining’s farm-in partner, Rio Tinto Exploration (RTX), has commenced the maiden drilling program at the Mt Cecelia project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

Access tracks and drill pads have been cleared for six drill-site locations to test anomalies identified from previous West Wits airborne and ground electromagnetic surveys. The anomalies are interpreted as potential bedrock conductors that may represent base metal sulphide mineralisation.

West Wits managing director Jac van Heerden said start of the drilling transitions the highly prospective exploration tenement into an exciting stage of exploration.

“RTX’s regional expertise, workforce and funding enables the company to progress Mt Cecelia’s promising EM results whilst the West Wits team focuses on executing the development strategy at its 4.28 million ounce gold project in South Africa,” he said.

West Wits is focused on the exploration, development and production of high value precious and base metals for the benefit of shareholders, communities and environments in which it operates.

The Mt Cecelia project lies in a district that supports several world-class projects such as Woodie Woodie manganese mine, Nifty copper and Telfer gold/copper/silver mines.