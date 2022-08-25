Rio Tinto sweetens Turquoise Hill takeover bid

Rio Tinto has upped its takeover proposal for Turquoise Hill Resources by $US400 million ($577.74 million), bringing the takeover bid to an all-cash total of $US3.1 billion ($4.48 billion).

The increased bid, which would see Rio acquire the 49 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill it doesn’t already own, comes on the heels of the Canadian miner formally terminating its review of Rio’s initial $US2.7 billion ($3.85 billion) proposal.

Under the terms of the improved proposal, Turquoise Hill minority shareholders would receive $C40 ($44.60) in cash per share.

According to Rio, the new proposal represents:

an 18 per cent premium to Rio Tinto’s initial proposal of $C34 ($37.90) per share.

a 56 per cent premium to Turquoise Hill’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 11 March 2022, the day prior to Rio Tinto’s initial proposal.

a 109 per cent premium to Turquoise Hill’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the January announcement of the reset of the Oyu Tolgoi relationship.

In rejecting Rio’s previous offer, Turquoise Hill chair Peter Gillin said it was too low given the long-term value the company believes will come from the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

However, Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm believes the updated offer makes sense for all parties.

“Rio Tinto believes this offer not only provides full and fair value for Turquoise Hill shareholders but is in the best interests of all stakeholders as we work to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward,” he said.

“We will continue to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation and strongly encourage the board of Turquoise Hill to engage constructively, and to support and recommend in favour of Rio Tinto’s improved proposal.”

Industry analysts believe Rio’s move on Turquoise Hill is representative of the major miner’s desire to pursue more future-facing commodities, with copper chief among them.

Taking full control of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine would be a major step in that direction.

Copper is set to play a major role as the world moves towards decarbonisation, but long-term global supply remains constrained.

“The critical role copper will play in achieving the Paris climate goals cannot be overstated,” Goldman Sachs said in a recent report, Green metals: Copper is the new oil.

“Without serious advancements in carbon-capture and storage technology in the coming years, the entire path to net-zero emissions will have to come from abatement – electrification and renewable energy.

“As the most cost-effective conductive material, copper sits at the heart of capturing, storing and transporting these new sources of energy. In fact, discussions of peak oil demand overlook the fact that without a surge in the use of copper and other key metals, the substitution of renewables for oil will not happen.”