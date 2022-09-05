Rio Tinto deal for Turquoise Hill not out of the woods yet

Minority shareholder SailingStone Capital Partners says it will not support the latest takeover offer from Rio Tinto.

Despite Turquoise Hill Resources and Rio Tinto reaching an in-principle agreement on Rio’s improved $US3.3 billion ($4.86 billion) bid for the Canadian miner, one minority shareholder is not so happy.

The California-based SailingStone Capital Partners, which owns a 2.16 per cent stake in Turquoise Hill, believes the offer fails to “adequately compensate” minority shareholders for their economic interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia.

The Oyu Tolgoi project is one of the world’s largest known copper and gold deposits and is considered the crown jewel of the transaction.

SailingStone feels that given Rio Tinto holds its Turquoise Hill interest at $US41 per share on its balance sheet – equivalent to $C56 per share – “this should be the bare minimum for any attempt at price discovery”.

Rio Tinto’s latest revised offer, which was last week unanimously accepted by the Turquoise Hill board, was for a price of $C43 ($48.15) per share.

“The independent directors (effectively appointed by Rio Tinto) continue their pattern of acquiescing to Rio Tinto at the expense of minority shareholders, agreeing to support a proposal at the low end of a deeply flawed valuation range,” SailingStone said in a statement.

“As large, long-term holders of Turquoise Hill, we are not interested in selling our stake at a massive discount to intrinsic value as we sit on the precipice of a wall of free cash flow.”

SailingStone’s rejection of the offer is the latest episode in what has been a protracted – and rocky – negotiation process in Rio’s attempts to acquire the 49 per cent of Turquoise Hill it does not already own.

Rio Tinto made its first move on Turquoise Hill in March at a price of $US2.7 billion ($3.76 billion). When that initial offer was formally terminated in mid-August, Rio later came back with a beefed up offer of $US3.1 billion ($4.48 billion).

But the third time seemingly proved the charm and the Turquoise Hill board was finally won over by last week’s increased offer which, if successful, would pave the way for Rio Tinto to work with the Mongolian Government to develop Oyu Tolgoi.

As the march to net-zero continues and miners of all sizes seek more future-facing minerals – copper chief among them – Rio’s pursuit of Oyu Tolgoi is no surprise. Time will tell whether the major will need to table a fourth offer for Turquoise Hill.