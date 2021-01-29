Rio Tinto continues digital transformation with Palantir

Rio Tinto has inked a multi-year enterprise partnership with data software company Palantir Technologies to create and combine raw data to represent critical mining operations.

Palantir’s foundry platform software will integrate the raw data into a multitude of different sources to represent Rio Tinto’s operations, combining operational and transactional data.

Using this data, Rio Tinto will be able to make forward-thinking decisions and take actions based on a single source of truth.

Rio Tinto chief information officer Fay Cranmer said the Palantir partnership is an important step in the mining giant’s digital transformation.

“Enabling fast-paced, forward-looking decision making across our operations (will lead) to improved results in safety, cost and production,” Cranmer said.

“We are excited to work with Palantir in the collaborative delivery of digital products, with best-in-class-data technology.”

The partnership between Rio Tinto and Palantir builds on a number of the former’s successful data integration projects explored during 2020.

This includes connecting people with data in Rio Tinto’s underground mining operations and ensuring the safety and well-being of Rio Tinto employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palantir, which has developed enterprise platforms to combat terrorism, discover new drugs and build safer vehicles, said its partnership with Rio Tinto was significant for the company.

“This is a significant industry partnership for us,” chief operating officer of Palantir Shyam Sankar said.

“Our foundry platform has been used extensively to accelerate delivery and optimise value chains across a number of market sectors where safety matters.”

Palantir’s data resource will be available to both Rio Tinto’s frontline and office workers, with security and privacy controls to protect the company’s data.