Rio Tinto breaks records at 2020 Argyle diamonds tender

Rio Tinto has achieved record-breaking results during its 2020 Argyle pink diamonds tender collection of 62 rare pink, red, blue and violet diamonds from the now-shuttered Western Australian mine.

The tender delivered a record number of participants and double digit price growth, with the value of Argyle pink diamonds shooting over 500 per cent over the past two decades.

The most valuable diamond in the collection, the 2.24 carat Argyle Eternity, was sold to Hong Kong fancy coloured diamond specialist, Kunming Diamonds.

Kunming was also the winning bidder of other lots in the tender.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity and a privilege to be part of the history making Argyle diamond mine,” Kunming director Harsh Maheshwari said.

“We are humbled to be the custodians of these iconic rare jewels and are delighted to be part of their enduring legacy.”

The tender encompassed 13 additional lots that would never be repeated, comprising Argyle pink, red, blue and violet diamonds that weigh almost 14 carats in total.

These diamonds were collected over a five-year period and were part of a penultimate showcase.

Another record breaking diamond from the tender was the Argyle Infinite, a 0.7 carat oval fancy dark violet-grey diamond which will take its place in Argyle’s history as the most valuable diamond in this colour category.

“We are delighted with the results of the 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, a testament to the unique Argyle ore body and its place in the history of the world’s most famous diamonds,” Rio Tinto’s diamonds business general manager of sales and marketing Patrick Coppens said.

The tender was supported live streaming and virtual portal where global bidders were able to see the gems display, with technology allowing for colour calibration and magnification of the diamonds.

Rio Tinto will hold its final Argyle pink diamonds tender in 2021.