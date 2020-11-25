Rio Tinto, BHP award $60m in contracts to Monadelphous

Monadelphous has secured around $60 million worth of construction and maintenance contracts with Rio Tinto and BHP across their Australian iron ore, bauxite and nickel projects.

The contractor won a three-year master services contract with Rio Tinto to deliver capital projects across mine sites and port operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

This work includes structural, mechanical and piping; electrical, instrumentation and controls; and non-process infrastructure projects.

Rio Tinto also locked in Monadelphous for an additional three-year contract at its Gove bauxite operations in the Northern Territory.

This encompasses the supply of mechanical, electrical and access maintenance services for fixed plant shutdowns, with the option to extend for an additional two years.

At BHP’s Western Australian nickel operations, Monadelphous received a 12-month extension to its mechanical and electrical maintenance, shutdown and project services contract.

The Nickel West operations include open cut and underground mines, concentrators a smelter and refinery.

BHP is also progressing the construction of its nickel sulphate plant at the Kwinana nickel refinery, which is anticipated to complete this year.