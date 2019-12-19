Rio Tinto awards CIMIC Robe Valley contracts

Rio Tinto has selected CIMIC Group’s CPB contractors to deliver three separate packages of work at Robe Valley, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The projects are valued at a total of

$150 million, which includes various earthworks and civil works associated with development of Robe Valley.

Rio Tinto and Japanese joint venture partners Mitsui and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had approved $1.55 billion in investment to sustain the production capacity at their Robe River joint venture late last year.

The investment saw to the development of deposits at Robe Valley, enabling sustainable production of the sites.

Now, in lieu of the site’s estimated social and economic growth for the nearing communities, Rio Tinto and CIMIC’s contracts at Robe Valley are further developing their pipeline of opportunity.

CIMIC Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said, “CIMIC Group companies have a strong track record of delivering significant projects to the iron our industry.”

“With our decades of experience in the Pilbara we offer major mining clients certainty and confidence in construction, mining and industrial services.”

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said, “We are pleased to be working on one of the largest and most important mining operations in Australia.”

The projects at Robe Valley, located approximately 140 kilometres southwest of Karratha, will involve earthworks, construction of roads, bridges and pits, water supply infrastructure and site establishment and demobilisation.

The projects are set to be completed by the end of 2021, requiring close coordination with Rio Tinto as well as other contractors working on the site.