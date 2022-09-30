Rio Tinto and ERA at odds over Jabiluka

Rio has voiced “deep frustration” to Energy Resources Australia’s (ERA) suggestion the Jabiluka uranium deposit in the NT could potentially be mined despite intense opposition from Traditional Owners.

ERA recently commissioned an independent report that said the Jabiluka uranium assets – located in the World Heritage-listed Kakadu national park – would be valued at up to $1.2 billion.

And while the report acknowledged the Mirarr Traditional Owners’ long-standing opposition to the development of Jabiluka as a mining operation, it indicated the resource retains “strategic value”.

“If the traditional owners approve the development of the Jabiluka mine, it will provide long-term economic benefits to the Mirarr people which could be used to help support their cultural activities and assist in passing their rich and long history to future generations and in sharing it with visitors to the area,” the report said.

This finding has been met with strong opposition from the Traditional Owners, who have drawn parallels with the infamous Juukan Gorge incident.

ERA’s independent report comes as the company is looking to raise funds for the $2 billion bill to rehabilitate the Ranger uranium mine located near Jabiluka in Kakadu, which was shuttered in 2021 after 40 years of operation.

Rio Tinto, which owns 86.3 per cent of ERA’s shares, has indicated it is prepared to support a proposed rights offering on the proviso that any funds raised are dedicated solely to rehabilitation and no mining development.

But the new report suggesting the Mirarr people could change their thoughts on allowing mining at Jabiluka has led the world’s second-largest mining company to express it frustration.

“We have worked with the independent board committee of ERA to find a mechanism that can fund rehab and we have put different offers to ERA, which have been rejected,” Rio Tinto chief executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said.

“And what they bring back to us doesn’t allow us to just directly put money into the ground and into rehab, so we’re becoming deeply frustrated and losing confidence (in ERA).”

Rio promised Jabiluka would not be mined without Mirarr consent when it became ERA’s majority shareholder in 2001.

The Mirarr Traditional Owners released a statement following the release of ERA’s report, saying they are “appalled” by its findings.

“This report is very disappointing. It suggests that the only issue worth considering is economic benefit,” Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive officer Justin O’Brien said.

“To then draw the inference that the Mirarr would consider consenting to mining on the Jabiluka sacred area for economic gain is deeply offensive.”

The ERA responded to the Mirarr peoples’ criticism, saying the company understands that mining at Jabiluka could not happen with the consent of the Traditional Owners.

“As previously disclosed, Jabiluka is subject to a long-term care and maintenance agreement (LTCMA) between the Mirarr and ERA,” the company said in a statement to The Australian Financial Review.

“This agreement ensures that no development of Jabiluka can occur without the approval of the traditional owners. ERA has upheld both the intent and the words of the LTCMA for a number of years and will continue to do so.”

Discussing the broader issue of rehabilitation of the Ranger mine, Parker said finding a solution satisfactory for the Mirrar people “remains our utmost priority and commitment”.

“We are actively seeking to reflect the wishes of the Mirarr people in our approach to the funding of ERA’s rehabilitation commitment, having long understood their opposition to further mining on their country,” she said.

“We believe the successful rehabilitation of the Ranger project area, which is of critical importance to the Mirarr people, Rio Tinto and ERA, can be achieved in a way that is consistent with the Mirarr people’s wishes.

“We are again asking the ERA IBC (independent board committee) to urgently develop a workable plan to fund the increased rehabilitation costs.”