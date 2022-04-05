Rio launches record recruitment campaign

Rio Tinto is seeking its biggest ever intake of 450 Australian students for its 2023 Graduate and Vacation program, more than four times the 2022 program.

Western Australia will be a focus for the mining giant, accounting for around two-thirds of both the graduate and vacation positions on offer, with the remainder in Queensland, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

The company is planning to recruit 200 new graduates and 250 vacation students from across Australia, up from a total of 110 in the 2022 intake.

As part of the 2023 campaign, Rio Tinto is offering more roles in expanding and emerging disciplines such as renewable energy, community and social performance (CSP) and robotics. Recruitment to Rio Tinto’s computer science discipline will experience the largest increase in places, growing by 70 per cent on 2022 intake numbers.

To support greater workforce diversity, Rio Tinto is aiming for 50 per cent female and 20 per cent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation in the 2023 program.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott said the company is looking for exceptional graduates and vacation students from diverse backgrounds to join its upcoming programs.

“Whatever your passion, whether it is finding sustainable solutions, developing artificial intelligence, or building relationships with local communities, there are a range of opportunities beyond what you might ordinarily expect from a mining company,” Trott said.

“Our transition to a lower carbon world offers a unique opportunity for students to be at the forefront of our decarbonisation strategy, which includes an expected US$7.5 billion investment in reducing our emissions this decade, including through repowering our Pilbara iron ore operations and eastern states aluminium assets.

“We are committed to working with the next generation of workers to ensure they have the right skills and opportunities for the jobs of the future.”

Rio Tinto’s global graduate development program connects graduates across the world and gives them the opportunity to work together to tackle future business and world challenges through projects aligned to UN sustainable development goals.

Applications close on April 15 while further information on Rio Tinto’s vacation and graduate program can be found here.