Rio finally wins over Turquoise Hill

It took several attempts, but Rio Tinto looks to have landed its copper target with a $4.84 billion takeover offer for Turquoise Hill Resources. Will the news have any bearing other copper-driven deals like BHP’s move on OZ Minerals?



The two companies announced on Thursday that they had reached an in-principle agreement for Rio Tinto to acquire the 49 per cent of Turquoise Hill it does not already own for a price of $C43 ($48.15) per share.

The offer values Turquoise Hill at a $US3.3 billion ($4.84 billion) and has the unanimous approval of the independent special committee of the company’s board of directors, though it remains subject to a shareholder vote.

The deal is the result of a protracted negotiation process, with Rio Tinto having first made a move on Turquoise Hill in March at a price of $US2.7 billion ($3.76 billion).

When that initial offer was formally terminated in mid-August, Rio last week came back with a beefed up offer of $US3.1 billion ($4.48 billion).

But the third time proved the charm and the Turquoise Hill board was finally won over by Thursday’s offer, paving the way for Rio Tinto to work with the Mongolian Government to develop the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, described as one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world.

The new deal means Rio will have a 66 per cent interest in Oyu Tolgoi, with the Mongolian Government owning the remaining 34 per cent.

“Rio Tinto is committed to moving Oyu Tolgoi forward in direct partnership with the Government of Mongolia to realise its full potential for all stakeholders,” Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said.

“This agreement represents another significant step following the recent commencement of the underground operations, and will simplify governance, improve efficiency and create greater certainty of funding for the long-term success of the Oyu Tolgoi project.”

According to Rio Tinto, its “best and final” offer of $C43 per share represents:

• a 67 per cent premium to Turquoise Hill’s closing price of $C25.68 per share on March 11 2022, the date prior to Rio Tinto’s public proposal to acquire the company

• a 26 per cent increase to Rio Tinto’s initial proposal of $C34 per share on March 13

• an 8 per cent increase in the consideration as compared to Rio Tinto’s revised proposal on August 24 of $C40 per share

• a 19 per cent premium to Turquoise Hill’s closing price of $C36.12 on August 31.

A 67 per cent premium is more than double what BHP offered in its recent takeover attempt of OZ Minerals, which also driven largely by copper ownership. BHP’s $25-per-share offer for OZ represented a 32.1 per cent premium to the copper miner’s share price of $18.92 on August 5.

OZ swiftly rejected the offer, indicating it was not an accurate reflection of its portfolio of future-facing resources. BHP has not yet offered any further bids.

OZ Minerals’ share price has since climbed above $25, and the company was trading at $25.30 at the time of writing (10.00am AEST September 2).

It remains to be seen whether the Rio–Turquoise Hill deal have any influence on a renewed BHP bid for OZ, but OZ chief executive officer Andrew Cole will likely be watching on with vested interest.