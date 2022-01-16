Rinehart seeks EPA approval for Mulga Downs mine

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting has filed for environmental approval for a 20 million tonne per annum (mtpa) iron ore mine on her family’s Mulga Downs station in the Pilbara.

The proposed area is located within an area of existing pastoral and mining land use with transport of the ore proposed via the Great Northern Highway to Port Hedland for export.

According to the proposal filed with the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), facilities will be developed to support production of up to 20 million tonnes of ore per annum (Mtpa) over a minimum 30-year period.

The Mulga Downs project includes, but is not limited to, mine associated infrastructure and support facilities including an accommodation camp, energy supply infrastructure, airstrip, wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and an ore processing facility.

Earlier this year, Hancock Prospecting signed a development agreement to lead a bankable feasibility study on the Hardey iron ore project in the West Pilbara owned by the Australian Premium Iron (API) joint venture.

Under the terms of the development agreement, Hancock will lead the development and operation of the project, subject to a final investment decision.

“I am particularly delighted that Hancock is joining forces with Boawu, the largest steel maker in the world,” Hancock executive chairman Gina Rinehart said.

“Whilst Hancock already has a long-standing successful partnership with POSCO through our Roy Hill mega project, and great relationship with Chinese companies who helped us deliver the outstanding Roy project, we look froward to enjoying the same successes as we work with Boawu and our friends at AMCI through the studies, development and operations of the Hardey project.”

The project is expected to be a $US7.4 billion ($AUD10.3 billion) mine, rail and deep-water port development.