Rhodium in Galileo drill assays

There’s rhodium in them thar hills. Galileo Mining has reported presence of the metal in assays from the Callisto discovery at the company’s 100 per cent-owned Norseman project in Western Australia.

Galileo managing director Brad Underwood said with step-out drilling expected to begin next week, the company will be including rhodium in the assay suite for any further sulphide-rich intersections.

“Based on the six drill holes completed so far at Callisto, we anticipate more sulphide intersections in the next drill program and are hopeful that an increase in sulphide content will be matched by an increase in metal content,” he said.

“We are excited to be starting drilling again so soon after the recent discovery announcement and look forward to updating the market with results as they become available.”

Initial interpretation of results from the Callisto discovery continue to show similarities with South Africa’s Platreef deposits, with disseminated sulphide mineralisation hosted in the lower unit of a layered ultramafic sill.

The assays include presence of palladium, platinum, gold, copper and nickel.

Deeper diamond core drilling is planned for later in the year which will allow a broader interpretation of the mineralisation setting, and a better understanding of the regional potential for more discoveries.