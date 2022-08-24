New for 2022, Resourcing Tomorrow, brought to you by Mines and Money, is a global forum for the coming together of decision makers, mining leaders, policymakers, investors, commodity buyers, technical experts, innovators and educators for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking.

With an anticipated audience of 2,000 attendees, Resourcing Tomorrow runs from 29 November to 1 December 2022 at the Business Design Exhibition Centre in London.

Featuring three comprehensive tracks: Resourcing Tomorrow, Reimagining Mining and Mines and Money, the multiple themes will cover a spectrum of critical topics with 120+ talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations in the energy transition, ESG, sustainability, circular economy, technology, services, and junior mining investment spotlights. View the agenda here.

There will be 150+ industry experts speaking across the three tracks, including:

• Jakob Stausholm, chief executive, Rio Tinto

• Mark Bristow, president & chief executive officer, Barrick

• Roy Harvey, chief executive officer, Alcoa

• Mikael Staffas, president & chief executive officer, Boliden

• Stuart Tonkin, chief executive officer, Northern Star Resources

• Rohitesh Dhawan, president and chief executive officer, International Council of Mining and Minerals, ICMM

• Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer, Church of England Pensions Board

• Katy Hebditch, head of engagement – technical and sustainability, Anglo American

Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, global vice president for government and community affairs, Albemarle

• Gareth Penny, chairman of the board, Ninety One

• Elaine Dorward-King, non-executive director for Sibanye Stillwater, Kenmare Resources and NovaGold

• Kunal Sinha, global head of recycling, Glencore.

With over 70+ hours of networking opportunities, including onsite delegate receptions, networking lounges, drinks receptions and the next-gen program this event will ensure attendees maximise the time spent out of the office. Find out more here.

On the third day, the Mines and Money Outstanding Achievement Awards will take place at the Bloomsbury Big Top to celebrate the very best of the industry through awards from exploration to deal-making, from innovation in technology to CEOs who have made a difference, these awards recognise and reward excellence.

There are a number of ways you can get involved in Resourcing Tomorrow, from accessing the conference, to scheduling meetings, to delivering presentations. Register for a 3-day delegate pass and save 10% on early bird prices with discount code RT10, then add networking events, including the gala dinner. Register now.

Mines and Money events are free to attend for qualified investors. By pre-qualifying your investment needs, you will only be matched with mining companies that meet your criteria. Giving you a higher return on your time with meaningful meetings will create long-lasting relationships, leading to more deals and opportunities. Find out more about attending as an investor.

