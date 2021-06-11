Resources job availability shows growth

Australia’s mining, energy and resources industry has been listed as one of the top three industries increasing job growth in Australia, according to SEEK’s latest employment report.

SEEK’s employment report for May 2021 found the resources industry had the second highest contribution to job growth month-on-month, with a 1.9 per cent increase behind human resources and recruitment (2.4 per cent increase month-on-month).

According to SEEK, the bulk of the roles available in the resources sector were in mining roles, including engineering and maintenance jobs.

Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) continued month-on-month increases, after record job availability was reported in April.

“Following two consecutive months of record-high new job ad volumes, we are still seeing extraordinarily high job ad numbers, with only a slight month-on-month decline of 0.6 per cent,” SEEK ANZ managing director Kendra Banks said.

“This is the first month-on-month drop since April 2020 and is to be expected after unprecedented growth.

“Queensland, South Australia and the ACT continued to show month-on-month increases in job ad volume. New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmanian and the Northern Territory have each had small declines but importantly still have double digit growth compared to two years ago.”

The Queensland Resources Council stated that 1129 jobs advertised in mining, resources and energy were advertised on seek as of June 10.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said commodity demand will keep resources jobs flowing.

“A national commodity outlook released last week forecast demand for aluminium will grow by more than 45 per cent out to 2030, metallurgical coal will rise by around 24 per cent and seaborne thermal coal by more than 23 per cent in the same period, and world zinc consumption will jump by 12 per cent,” he said.

“Copper consumption is projected to significantly increase to support the electrification of the global economy, along with the increase in demand for critical minerals used in the manufacture of emerging green technologies.”