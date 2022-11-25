Resources sector gives Queensland a boost

The resources sector contributed $94.6 billion to the Queensland economy in the 2021–22 financial year, according to a new report.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the result was a new record, up $10 billion (or 12 per cent) on the previous year.

Coal, gas and mineral producers all contributed to the record number.

“This year’s annual Economic Contribution report shows how integral the resources sector is to the Queensland economy, with the figures telling the full story,” Macfarlane said.

“Our total figure of $94.6 billion includes a record $9 billion in resources royalties, with international demand for Queensland commodities, particularly coal and gas, driving record prices and therefore record royalties for the Queensland budget.”

Resources royalties are used in the state budget to help pay for hospitals, nurses, teachers, police officers and other essential government services.

The sector also supports the jobs of over 450,000 Queenslanders.

“Towns and communities from the state’s north-west down to the south-east corner all benefit from the prosperity of the resources sector and our associated supply chain,”

Macfarlane said.

“Significantly, coal producers accounted for 69 per cent of the money spent by the resources industry across the state.”

In the past financial year, resources companies have also spent $27 billion on supporting local business, sporting groups and charities. More than half of that figure is spent outside the Brisbane region, according to Macfarlane.

“Looking forward, as our trading partners look to Queensland to meet their energy, metals and steelmaking needs, along with a growing critical minerals market, it’s more important than ever to have the right government policy settings in place to maximise this opportunity,” Macfarlane said.

“The QRC continues to call on the Queensland Government to review this tax increase on our industry, and to work with us on a better plan that doesn’t damage the state’s number one export industry.”