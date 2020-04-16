Resource jobs decline by over 20%

Coronavirus has continued to impact the Australian employment market, with mining and resources jobs declining by 24 per cent in April, according to SEEK’s latest employment report.

Despite the decline, SEEK still tipped the sector as one of the best to find jobs, along with the manufacturing, transport and logistics, trades and services, information and communication technology and healthcare and medical industries.

With the jobs of 82 per cent of Australians directly affected by coronavirus, the entire labour market was feeling the impact of the pandemic, according to SEEK.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the labour market and SEEK is seeing a range of industries respond in different ways,” SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said.

“Employers are either scaling up or winding back their recruitment needs at a rapid pace and there are far greater applications per job than what we typically see across all sectors.”

The resources sector has been deemed vital to keeping Australian jobs intact and the economy rolling as the Australian Government recognised mining as an essential industry.

Earlier this week, the Queensland Resources Council reported that job vacancies in the state’s resources sector had remained steady, with more than half of the 800 vacancies posted by SEEK in the last fortnight.

The resources sector has also been supported by companies like BHP, which announced a hiring spree of 1500 contract workers to support local jobs and the company’s operations during the pandemic.