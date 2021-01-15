Resolute guides recovery from Syama delays

Resolute Mining has poured 89,888 ounces of gold in the December quarter despite disruptions at the Syama gold mine in Mali.

The company produced 395,136 ounces of gold during the 2020 calendar year, which was just under its production guidance of 400,000 ounces.

Resolute stated that Syama suffered mining equipment availability and process plant material handling issues at its Cashe Satellite Oxide open pit, while also experiencing 15 days of industrial disruption.

The company was able to maintain its production by redeploying staff and utilising available ore in the sulphide and oxide processing plants.

Resolute’s production guidance for the 2021 calendar year is slated between 350,000 and 375,000 ounces.

Syama’s sulphide production will increase by 25 per cent at Syama (between 155,000 and 170,000 ounces), with the company expecting a 36-day shutdown of the sulphide processing circuit in September and October 2021.

The Mako mine in Senegal, West Africa has a forecast production of 115,000 to 120,000 ounces in 2021, which is lower than 2020.

Resolute is planning a cut-back of Mako’s main pit to enable access to deeper deposit and extend mine life.

The company’s cash and bullion at December 31 2020 was US$106 million ($136 million).

Resolute will continue to conduct exploration activity that looks to extend and identify oxide satellite operations at Syama, along with opportunities to extend Mako’s mine life.