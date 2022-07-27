Reset plan steadies Ora Banda ship

Ora Banda Mining has had a steady June quarter, as it embarked on a reset plan aimed initially to simplify mining, improve plant performance, cut costs and improve cash generation.

During the period, the company sold 15,060 ounces of gold at an AISC of $2613/oz against an average gold sale price of $2630/oz, generating sales revenue of $39.6 million.

As part of the overarching rejuvenation strategy, it made significant operational changes and improvements at its Davyhurst gold project in Western Australia.

The plan was coupled with the appointment of two experienced mining professionals during the period: Simon Hillyard, who was appointed general manager – operations for Davyhurst , and Luke Creagh, who was appointed chief executive officer.

Creagh said stage one of the reset plan is now complete, with the following outcomes:

Riverina mining operations have ceased

Fleet and personnel rationalisation is complete

Open pit mining at Missouri (within Davyhurst) continues with dig-unit utilisation increasing by 20 per cent in the quarter

The process plant is now demonstrating throughput of 90 per cent of its nameplate 1.2 million tonnes per annum capacity

The overall cost base of the operation has been lowered

“The reset plan has stabilised performance from cash negative to cash neutral, even after incurring $1.6m in one-off costs. The benefits of the reset will also lower our overall spend at the operation,” Creagh said.

“Importantly, with our increased focus on operational execution, we are seeing an increase in productivity and a reduction in mining dilution at Missouri, resulting in increased mined grade.

“In addition to this, improvements in the crushing circuit at the processing plant are beginning to take effect with our throughput increasing to 267,000t in the quarter.

“We completed the quarter with our balance sheet in a robust position, with $27.8m in cash, no debt and 22,000koz in inventory including stockpiles. This provides a solid platform going into FY23.”