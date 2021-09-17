Research centre to unlock future mineral technologies

The University of Newcastle has opened a $35 million research centre to develop and commercialise sustainable mining technologies, supported by the CSIRO, FLSmidth and 15 other institutions.

The Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for Enabling Eco-Efficient Beneficiation of Minerals (COEMinerals) is a national collaboration lead by University of Newcastle Laureate professor Kevin Galvin.

“Everyone along the mineral and renewable energy supply chain will benefit from the work coming out of this important research centre,” Galvin said.

COEMinerals was officially opened by Hunter Region Senator Hollie Hughes along with representatives from partner universities and industry bodies.

“Today’s official opening and our significant investment in COEMinerals represents the Morrison Government’s support for transformative, research-led initiatives that help bring together industry and universities,” Hughes said.

“This is a major boost in our efforts to prepare the minerals sector for the needs of the economy and the environment well into the future.”

The next seven years at the centre will see more than 70 PhD students and 15 post-doctoral researchers work together to develop low-carbon technologies.

University of Newcastle vice-chancellor professor Alex Zelinsky said the centre would be pivotal to Australia’s efforts in decarbonisation.

“A low-carbon future will not be possible without minerals. We’re delighted to be hosting this Centre and playing a key role in bringing researchers together to find new sustainable technologies to reduce the environmental footprint of minerals recovery,” Zelinsky said.

Partner universities include Curtin University and Monash University, while Jord International and Amira also join the CSIRO and FLSmidth as industry partners.