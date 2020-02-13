REMA TIP TOP, DPS combine infrastructure capabilities

REMA TIP TOP has struck an agreement with Drew Project Services (DPS) to extend its existing range of materials processing, wear protection and surface protection capabilities.

This agreement will strengthen REMA TIP TOP’s experience in installing and maintaining conveyor systems for Australia’s mining industry, adding in further infrastructure services.

This will add to REMA TIP TOP’s existing solutions for the clients, according to company national projects and tenders manager Steve Hipwell.

“This new agreement with DPS really extends our capability to provide turnkey solutions for our customers in civil and mechanical disciplines across both maintenance and project requirements,” Hipwell said.

“Our partnership with DPS enables us to focus on the broader infrastructure needs of our customers.

“We’ve long spoken about our desire to provide total industrial solutions that are aligned to our customers’ operating challenges and the establishment of this new infrastructure capability is evidence of this commitment.”

REMA TIP TOP’s range of services includes design and fabrication, detailed earthworks, form work and steel fixing, concreting, project management and supervision, heavy construction, site installation and commissioning, specialised welding and cutting, crane operation and rigging, painting and blasting services.

DPS is a civil, structural steel, mechanical and piping company offering a variety of disciplines across the construction industry such as fabrication, installation, commissioning and handover of civil and mechanical works.