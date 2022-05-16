Reduced burden for mineral licence reporting

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) has welcomed the

Reduced Reporting Burden Pilot project announced by the Western Australian Government.

AMEC Chief Executive Warren Pearce said the rapid growth of Western Australia’s mining and mineral exploration sector was putting significant pressure on the Government and industry, and these new measures would make a meaningful improvement to the efficiency of the reporting process in Western Australia.

Part of the Streamline WA initiative, the pilot program will stop or halve environmental reporting requirements for lower-risk industry licences.

Under the pilot program, a risk-based assessment was conducted to identify licences eligible for reduced reporting requirements. These include:

• licences with no monitoring requirements will no longer require annual environmental reports

• licences with limited monitoring requirements will move to environmental reports every two years.

Other licences, such as those that require comprehensive monitoring and have several environmental issues, multiple monitoring points, complex monitoring suites and/or high frequency monitoring, will continue to require annual environmental reporting.

The changes affect more than 60 per cent of eligible licences granted under Part V Division 3 of the Environmental Protection Act 1986.

“These sensible changes will reduce the Government’s administrative burden while ensuring strong environmental protections remain in place.,” Pearce said.

“AMEC has been a strong advocate for significant regulatory reform and for better efficiency around environmental reporting. With less red tape for lower risk license holders, this program is a positive outcome for the mining and exploration industry.”