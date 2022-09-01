Research prompts study into uranium-vanadium plant

Toro Energy is well advanced in its evaluation of a costs estimate for a stand-alone uranium-vanadium mining and processing operation at Lake Maitland in Western Australia.

Toro’s research and development studies over many years have successfully identified and evaluated the opportunity to substantially reduce the size and cost of its processing facility at the Wiluna uranium project through a redesign of the proposed plant and processing flowsheet.

A new processing flowsheet had been developed which included an initial beneficiation step that produced a low mass, high grade uranium concentrate. It was found to improve efficiency the most in lithologies with high clay content, and Lake Maitland, which hosts 75-80 per cent of the mineral resources, is clay-dominant.

A new new scoping study will feature engineering that will incorporate all of the changes and improvements to the processing and treatment of the potential ore from the Lake Maitland uranium deposit that have been proven possible by the research and development undertaken by Toro in recent years.

This includes research demonstrating that vanadium could be successfully produced, at a small marginal cost, as a by-product of the leaching and treatment of the potential Lake Maitland uranium ore.